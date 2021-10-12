LG units say results accounted for US$918 million costs from GM's Bolt recall

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday their latest quarterly results accounted for costs of about 1.1 trillion won (US$917.66 million) in connection with General Motors Co's Bolt EV recall.

LG Chem, whose wholly owned battery unit LG Energy Solution (LGES) supplies batteries to GM, said it had accounted for recall-related costs of about 620 billion won (US$517.23 million) in its earnings results for the July-September period.

LG Electronics, which assembles LGES cells into battery modules and packs, said it had accounted for about 480 billion won in similar costs.

In August, GM expanded a recall of its Bolt electric vehicle to more than 140,000 cars to replace LG battery modules due to fire risk, at a cost it estimated at US$1.8 billion. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG.

(US$1 = 1,198.7000 won)

