Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LGES Q1 profit falls less than expected as battery sales to Tesla rise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

LGES Q1 profit falls less than expected as battery sales to Tesla rise

LGES Q1 profit falls less than expected as battery sales to Tesla rise

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

27 Apr 2022 08:20AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 08:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected 24 per cent drop in quarterly profit as strong sales of its cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc offset a hit to production due to chip shortages.

Operating profit declined to 259 billion won ($205.01 million) for the January-March period from 341 billion won a year earlier, said the South Korean battery giant, which also counts as customers General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG.

An average of 16 analyst estimates was profit of 141 billion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue rose 2.1 per cent to 4.3 trillion won.

The company, which also supplies batteries to electric-vehicle maker Lucid, said last month it plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from prominent startups and other North American customers.

Shares of LGES, carved out of LG Chem Ltd in a market debut in January, were trading down 4.4 per cent versus, the benchmark KOSPI's 1.9 per cent fall as of 0013 GMT.

($1 = 1,263.3300 won)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us