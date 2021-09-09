Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Li-Cycle to build EV battery recycling plant in Alabama
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Li-Cycle to build EV battery recycling plant in Alabama

09 Sep 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2021 05:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it will build a recycling facility in Alabama to process a rising volume of lithium-ion battery scrap in the U.S. Southeast for reuse by electric vehicle manufacturers.

The facility, to be built in Tuscaloosa, aims to tap into an increased focus from EV and cathode manufacturers across the U.S. Southeast, including Daimler AG's Mercedes and others, on the so-called circular economy in order to recycle battery metals and rely less on new mines.

Roughly 5per cent to 10per cent of the EV battery manufacturing process produces waste that the Alabama facility will primarily recycle, said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle's chief executive.

"In the past 5 months alone there has been this emergence of additional battery cell manufacturing plants in the U.S. southeastern corridor, and there's really no recycling solution in that region yet," Kochhar said.

Li-Cycle said it has partnered with Univar Solutions Inc to collect battery scrap, including a Mercedes plant also in Alabama, and supply it to its recycling facility, where it will be broken down into component metals.

The Toronto-based company plans to spend about US$10 million on the facility, which is expected to open by mid-2022 and will be its fourth on the North American continent. Li-Cycle also operates recycling facilities in Ontario and upstate New York. Earlier this year the company announced plans to build a recycling facility in Arizona.

The facility will initially process 5,000 tonnes per year of battery material, bringing the company's total capacity to about 25,000 tonnes. In time, the Alabama facility's capacity could double, Kochhar said.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us