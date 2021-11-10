Li Ka-shing adds hydrogen bet to bolster US$31 billion fortune

Li Ka-shing has earned a fortune in plastics, logistics and oil during his career. Now the billionaire and his family are increasingly betting on renewable energy.

CK Infrastructure Holdings, a shareholder in gas and electricity businesses run by Li’s eldest son Victor, invested recently in the hydrogen private equity fund HYCAP, according to a statement from the Hong Kong-based company sent to Bloomberg News.

Earlier this year, the investment firm of the senior Li, 93, bought stakes in Syzygy Plasmonics and H2Pro, two producers of the gas, as well as a start-up for powering airplanes with it.

Hydrogen from renewable sources is becoming an increasingly popular energy option as more nations and businesses seek to cut carbon emissions.

The market for it in the utilities industry could be worth about US$12 trillion by 2050, according to research from Goldman Sachs Group last year.

“We are of the view that hydrogen will be of significant importance in decarbonising energy and transport systems,” Andrew Hunter, CK Infrastructure’s deputy managing director, wrote in the statement.