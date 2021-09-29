Logo
Liaoning Fangda Group, Hainan investment body to settle HNA's retail investor debt - sources
FILE PHOTO: The HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee//File Photo

29 Sep 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:49PM)
BEIJING : Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co and Hainan Development Holdings will offer cash and equity to settle debt owed to retail investors in China's HNA Group, the team leading the conglomerate's restructuring told creditors on Wednesday, two sources said.

Hainan Development Holdings, which is owned by the provincial government of Hainan where HNA is headquartered, will offer 200 million yuan (US$30.93 million) in cash to settle the debt, said the sources.

It will also offer 500 million shares of HNA Infrastructure Investment Group that it holds to settle the debt, they said.

(US$1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Binbin Huang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

