Lighting maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook again on China, business lighting

:Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, on Thursday again cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing a steeper slowdown in China than expected and lower demand for professional indoor lighting.

Signify's shares fell 3.9 per cent in early Amsterdam trading to 31.84 euros.

The Dutch group, which had already cut forecasts in July and in October, now expects an adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 10 per cent for both the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

This compares with the previous full-year guidance of the lower end of the 11.0-11.4 per cent range.

"Signify experienced a stronger than anticipated deterioration of its business in China due to ongoing COVID-related disruptions, a much lower growth in the OEM channel and a weaker indoor professional business than expected," the company said in a statement.

Comparable sales growth is now seen at 1.2 per cent for 2022, versus a previous guidance of a 2-3 per cent increase.

"The company now expects to report a full year 2022 free cash flow of approximately 445 million euros ($479 million) or 5.9 per cent of sales," Signify said.

Signify was created by the spin-off of Philips' lighting business in 2016.