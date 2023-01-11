Lightning eMotors flags sales loss due to supply issues from Nikola unit

Zero emission vehicle manufacturer Lightning eMotors Inc said on Tuesday it "lost significant" sales volume in the fourth quarter, citing battery supply issues from a Nikola Corp subsidiary.

"Romeo Power Systems Inc unexpectedly notified Lightning that it would not honor its commitments to supply battery packs, or to provide further service or support, under its long-term supply agreement with Lightning," the company said.

Romeo Power Systems did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.