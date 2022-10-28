Lights maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook on lower consumer demand, China

(Reuters) - Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, on Friday cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing lower consumer demand and a slowdown in China. The Dutch group, formed from the spin-off of Philips' lighting unit, said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margins and free cash flow to be at the lower end of its guidance.

Comparable sales growth will be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent for 2022, down from previous guidance of 3-6 per cent.

Its range for adjusted EBITA margin is between 11.0 per cent and 11.4 per cent and free cash flow equal to 5 per cent to 7 per cent of sales.