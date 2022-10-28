Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lights maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook on lower consumer demand, China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lights maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook on lower consumer demand, China

Lights maker Signify cuts 2022 outlook on lower consumer demand, China

FILE PHOTO: Signify's logo is pictured at the headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

28 Oct 2022 01:26PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 01:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, on Friday cut its full-year profit margin and sales guidance, citing lower consumer demand and a slowdown in China. The Dutch group, formed from the spin-off of Philips' lighting unit, said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margins and free cash flow to be at the lower end of its guidance.

Comparable sales growth will be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent for 2022, down from previous guidance of 3-6 per cent.

Its range for adjusted EBITA margin is between 11.0 per cent and 11.4 per cent and free cash flow equal to 5 per cent to 7 per cent of sales.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.