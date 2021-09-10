70 Lim Chu Kang farms to get final lease extension

7 TO 14 MONTHS' REPRIEVE

Farms in the area broadly north of Lim Chu Kang Lanes 3 and 5 will get a 14-month extension, until end-February 2023.

Those in the south are mostly offered just half of that, until end-July 2022, as their land will be needed for redevelopment earlier.

That is according to the National Parks Board, Singapore Food Agency and Singapore Land Authority.

Multiple lease extensions have been granted over the past few years, after the land was earmarked as a replacement site for military grounds.

"Whilst short extensions can be accommodated, there is urgency to commence the works for military training to replace land that was taken to build Tengah New Town," said the agencies.

"The farmers are advised to use the remainder of their tenure to carry out their transition plans."

EXTENSION BUYS TIME, BUT FUTURE REMAINS UNCERTAIN

Time is running out for Jurong Frog Farm, even though it is being offered a 14-month lease extension

Home to more than 15,000 frogs, the 40-year-old family business failed at two bids in recent land tenders.

“Actually, the options for us are quite limited,” said its co-owner Chelsea Wan.

“Moving the farm, it doesn't just mean shifting the frogs out of the current site to a new site. It really means an entirely different model; a different way of doing things and operating things.”