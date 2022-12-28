Asia's largest REIT buys Jurong Point, Thomson Plaza retail space for S$2.16 billion

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is buying a portfolio of Singapore shopping malls for S$2.16 billion (US$1.6 billion) from Mercatus Co-operative in its first foray into the country.

The deal is for the acquisition of suburban retail assets Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, along with a 10-year asset and property management service agreement for a third suburban mall, AMK Hub, which will remain under the ownership of Mercatus, Link REIT said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday (Dec 28).

"This transaction allows us to build a dedicated team in Singapore and provides a base for Link to expand further into other asset classes and strategies in Asia Pacific," Link CEO George Hongchoy said in a statement.

Link, Asia's biggest REIT, said it will fully fund the purchase through cash and debt, adding that it is in active discussions with investors and open to bringing in capital partners.

The announcement confirms a Reuters report in November that cited sources saying Link REIT was the frontrunner to buy the assets from Mercatus, a unit of Singapore shopping mall owner NTUC Enterprise Co-operative, in what would be Southeast Asia's biggest real estate transaction of 2022.