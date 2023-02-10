Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Link REIT to strengthen capital base with $2.39 billion rights units sale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Link REIT to strengthen capital base with $2.39 billion rights units sale

10 Feb 2023 06:04PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Link REIT) plans to issue HK$18.80 billion ($2.39 billion) of rights units, it said on Friday, to strengthen its capital base and position for its next growth phase.

Link REIT proposed to issue 425.64 million rights units to existing holders in the proportion of one rights unit for every five held, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The rights units will be issued at HK$44.20 each, representing a 29.6 per cent discount to Thursday's close of HK$62.80 per unit before a trading halt. Trading in the units will resume on Monday.

Link REIT, which has a market value of $17.03 billion, said the proceeds will be used to repay existing debt, for general working capital and for future investment in retail, car park, office and logistics sectors across Asia Pacific.

($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.