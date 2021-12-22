Link soars on US$2.5 billion buyout bid from Canada's Dye & Durham

Canada's cloud-based software company Dye & Durham Ltd said it would acquire Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about CUS$3.2 billion (US$2.48 billion), sending the Australian share registry firm's stock to its highest in nearly a year.

The deal will give Dye & Durham access to Link's prized 43per cent stake in online realty firm PEXA Group Ltd, which listed on the Australian stock market in July after Link rejected a bid for the company by KKR & Co.

Dye & Durham said on Tuesday it would offer Link AUS$5.50 in cash for each share, a 14.8per cent premium to the stock's last traded price on Dec. 21. Link's shares rose by as much after trade resumed on Wednesday, while PEXA rallied 6per cent.

The bid was higher than Carlyle Group Inc's offer for Link last month. Link said it had not received any binding offers from the U.S.-based private equity firm after a period of due diligence.

Carlyle declined to comment.

Dye & Durham said it expected to add AUS$1.2 billion (US$856.08 million) in revenue, while broadening its product offerings and customer base through the deal, which will be funded by raising debt and via a share placement.

(US$1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars)

(US$1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)

