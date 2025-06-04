Logo
Business

LinkedIn CEO to take over Office, more AI duties in Microsoft executive shuffle 
Business

FILE PHOTO: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

04 Jun 2025 11:19PM
SAN FRANCISCO :The CEO of LinkedIn will take additional responsibility for Microsoft's Office products, while an executive responsible for one of the company's leading business-to-business artificial intelligence products will start reporting to head of the company's Windows unit, according to a memo from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella viewed by Reuters.

Ryan Roslansky, who oversees the business-focused social network owned by Microsoft, will remain CEO of LinkedIn but also oversee products such as Word and Excel and also "Copilot," Microsoft's leading AI product, within the company's productivity software suite, the memo said.

Roslansky will report to Rajesh Jha, who oversees Microsoft Windows and Teams, among other duties. The memo said existing Office leaders Sumit Chauhan and Gaurav Sareen will report to Jha as well.

Also moving to report to Jha will be Charles Lamanna, who leads "Copilot" for business and industrial users, the memo said.

Source: Reuters
