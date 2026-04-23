LinkedIn names insider Daniel Shapero as new CEO

April 22 : Microsoft's LinkedIn named Chief Operating Officer Daniel Shapero as its new CEO, tapping a veteran of the professional networking site to lead it through an era of AI-driven change.

Shapero, who joined LinkedIn in 2008 as a general manager for the LinkedIn Research Network, will replace Ryan Roslansky as CEO.

The leadership shake-up, effective immediately, comes as LinkedIn looks to deepen its role at the center of an AI-transformed workforce. The platform boasts more than 1.3 billion members and accounted for 6.3 per cent of Microsoft's annual revenue in 2025.

"AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect," Roslansky said.

The company also appointed Mohak Shroff president of Platforms & Digital Work.