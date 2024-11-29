Liquidators of China Evergrande file winding-up petition against subsidiary Tianji Holding

Liquidators of property developer China Evergrande on Thursday (Nov 28) presented a winding-up petition against unit Tianji Holding, a guarantor for certain offshore senior notes issued by Scenery Journey which is also a member of the group.

"The Liquidators consider the winding-up petition against Tianji Holding to be in the interest of the creditors and other stakeholders of the Group," Evergrande said in a statement.

In its initial offshore debt restructuring proposal in April 2023, Evergrande offered holders of notes issued by Scenery Journey and Tianji Holding the option to exchange their existing debt for new notes with maturities of four to eight years.

The High Court of Hong Kong is set to hear the winding-up petition on Jan 15, 2025.

Evergrande, the world's most heavily indebted property developer with over US$300 billion in liabilities, was ordered into liquidation by a Hong Kong court in January following its offshore debt default in late 2021.