Lithuanian trade body says Chinese customs blocking its exports

VILNIUS : China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.

China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic State and suspended consular services there after the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania opened on Nov. 18.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory with no rights as a state. Other Taiwanese offices in Europe and the United States use the name of the city Taipei, avoiding any reference to the island itself.

Initial reports of the move by Chinese customs emerged on Thursday, Vidmantas Janulevicius, president of the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists, citing three members of the trade body.

"Chinese customs no longer lists Lithuania in its list of origin countries. So customs forms for cargoes from Lithuania cannot be filed," he said.

The confederation, whose members account for half of Lithuania's economy, will ask the government to file a complaint with World Trade Organisation, to protest over barriers to trade, Janulevicius said.

The Chinese Office of the Charge d'Affairs in Vilnius did not comment on the report.

Lithuania's foreign ministry is talking to the European Commission to find "a common European Union reaction", according to a statement quoted by 15min news portal. A ministry spokesperson confirmed the statement on Friday. The Commission's office in Vilnius declined an immediate comment.

Lithuania, which trades largely with European Union countries, exported 300 million euros worth of goods to China in 2020, making it 22nd largest destination for exports, according to government statistics.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; editing by David Evans)