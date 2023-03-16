Logo
Business

LivePerson loss bigger than expected, shares plunge 40%
Business

LivePerson loss bigger than expected, shares plunge 40%

16 Mar 2023 05:46AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 06:44AM)
Customer-service technology company LivePerson on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue much below estimates, sending its shares plunging about 40 per cent in after-hours trading.

LivePerson forecast full-year revenue in a range of $422 million to $436 million, compared with $514.8 million the company reported for 2022.

Analysts on average expect revenue of $550.5 million in the year, according to Refinitiv IBES data. 

LivePerson, which also forecast lower first-quarter revenue, posted a loss of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, bigger than analysts' estimate of 22 cents.

Its revenue of $122.5 million also missed analysts' estimates of a $127.0 million.

(This story has been officially corrected to say that the full-year revenue forecast is in the range of $422 mln-$436 mln, and not $395 mln-$410 mln, in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

