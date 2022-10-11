Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lloyd's of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lloyd's of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack

Lloyd's of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack

FILE PHOTO: A man enters the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. Picture taken April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

11 Oct 2022 12:04AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Lloyd's of London said on Monday that its investigation into a possible cyberattack had found no evidence of data compromise.

"The investigation has concluded that no evidence of any compromise was found and as such Lloyd's has been advised that its network services can now be restored," a company spokesperson said in an email.

The commercial insurance market detected unusual activity on its network, it said last week, putting companies on high alert for intrusions as a result of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.