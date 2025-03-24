LME market data issues on Monday resolved, says service provider

LONDON : Service provider Trading Technologies said market data issues for the London Metal Exchange (LME) reported earlier on Monday appeared to have been resolved, though it was still doing additional checks to ensure stability.

Several LME member firms reported prices missing on Monday on LMEtrader, provided directly by Trading Technologies, and Standard TT GUI (graphical user interface) screens, including carry prices, the LME said.

Apart from Trading Technologies, there were no reports of issues with any other independent software vendor (ISV) providers, the exchange said.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, rolled out "LMEselect v10," its new trading platform, to enhance its electronic markets on Monday.

"We are pleased to confirm that the LMEselect v10 trading platform and LMEsource v4 market data platform launched as planned and are currently running as expected," the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said.