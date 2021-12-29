Why some local retailers are opening new stores amid the pandemic

That said, the retail industry has seen its share of closures since the pandemic started. They include household names such as department store chain Robinsons, British fashion brands Topshop and Topman, as well as Hong Kong-based fashion chain Esprit.

In April, homegrown multi-label retailer Naiise said it was winding up due to financial difficulties.

These exits, alongside the re-thinking of brick-and-mortar footprint by other brands, have freed up prime spaces for those that are keen to grow.

“(Malls were) offering us very enticing spots that have come up because previous players have moved on,” said Ms Khong. “These are opportunities that we cannot ignore because once the market comes back, we might not have that chance again.”

With the new stores, in-store sales have made up about 65 per cent of By Invite Only's revenue so far this year, with the rest coming from online.

For Bynd Artisan, it was on the lookout for a bigger space to test “experiential” store concepts, as its leases at ION Orchard and Takashimaya were coming to an end.

It set its sights on a unit located on the fourth floor of ION Orchard, which was being vacated by ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs. This was the same unit where Bynd Artisan had a brief pop-up in 2017 and saw “very encouraging” sales, recalled co-founder James Quan.

When told that the space was set aside for F&B, Mr Quan and his co-founder Winnie Chan turned to homegrown dessert cafe Sunday Folks. This paved the way for the local brands’ first collaboration – an “experience store” where customers can have desserts and coffee while shopping for handmade notebooks and leather accessories.

“Through the pandemic, we learned how to be very good online … and with some people preferring to stay home, we need to ask ourselves: ‘What are stores for?’ We have to give people a reason to come out so it has to be about the experience,” Ms Chan said.

Customers also preferred to shop at its bigger outlets, due to the limited inventory at its smaller units and concerns about safe distancing.

“People were going to (the larger outlets at) Raffles City or Holland Village, even though it’s not as convenient for them,” said Mr Quan. “So when we realised that, and the units' (leases) were all ending at the same time, we decided it was time to open a bigger store.”

THE NEED FOR PHYSICAL STORES

But more than just good timing, retailers told CNA that brick-and-mortar stores remain relevant even as e-commerce continues to grow rapidly.

This is because consumers still want a “touch-and-feel” experience before making purchases, as well as the “human touch” that online shopping, without service staff, fails to provide.

Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Business lecturer Lim Xiu Ru agreed.

“During the last two years of work-from-home and reduced social interactions, some consumers crave for experiential shopping which e-commerce may not necessarily be able to fulfil at this point.”

This is “more pronounced” with products that may involve personalisation, customisation or professional selection, she added.

At Bynd Artisan, for instance, customers who order personalised notebooks can work with the stores’ craftsmen to select materials and be part of the creating process.

“And from what we observe, returning customers will want to look for the craftsman who helped them on their last visit because there’s already some rapport built,” said Ms Chan.