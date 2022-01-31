Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lockheed selects Alabama and Georgia for next-gen air tanker plants
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lockheed selects Alabama and Georgia for next-gen air tanker plants

Lockheed selects Alabama and Georgia for next-gen air tanker plants

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 Jan 2022 11:03PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Lockheed Martin announced on Monday that a future Air Force mid-air refueling tanker would be made in Alabama and Georgia, potentially creating 1,300 new jobs between the two sites.

Expansion and hiring at existing sites in Mobile, Alabama, and Marietta, Georgia for the next U.S. tanker is contingent upon the award which was expected in late-2024 or 2025, Larry Gallogly, director of the LMXT program for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, told reporters on Monday.

In June the U.S. Air Force began surveying the aircraft industry to learn if another manufacturer has the capacity or interest to make the next tranche of mid-air refueling tankers similar to the recently purchased KC-46.

Lockheed has teamed up with France's Airbus in the contest which uses an Airbus commercial plane as the basis for the tanker.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us