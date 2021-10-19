Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Logistics giant GLP raises US$2.7 billion for Japan real estate fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Logistics giant GLP raises US$2.7 billion for Japan real estate fund

19 Oct 2021 01:33PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Asia's biggest warehouse operator, GLP, said on Tuesday it raised 311 billion yen (US$2.73 billion) for its largest Japan-focused private real estate fund amid a global boom in the logistics sector spurred by growing e-commerce sales.

The fund, GLP Japan Development Partners IV, is expected to reach over 1 trillion yen of assets under management when fully deployed, GLP said in a statement.

It will focus on developing logistics facilities in Japan, in particular large-scale projects in the greater Tokyo and Osaka regions.

GLP, owned by a Chinese consortium, has more than US$120 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity, the company said.

(US$1 = 114.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us