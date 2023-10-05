Logo
Business

Logistics technology firm SP Plus to go private in about $1.5 billion deal
05 Oct 2023 09:09PM
U.S.-based transportation and logistics technology firm SP Plus will be acquired by parking technology provider Metropolis Technologies in an all-cash deal worth about $1.5 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Shareholders of SP Plus will receive $54 per share, representing a premium of 52.5 per cent over the stock's closing price on Wednesday. The offer price values the Chicago-based firm at $1.06 billion.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 47 per cent in pre-market trade.

SP Plus, which will go private after the deal is closed, provides parking management, facility maintenance and event logistics solutions among other services.

Metropolis offers computer vision technology that is deployed in parking lots, enabling customers to drive without the need for a checkout.

The company said it has secured equity and debt financing totaling $1.7 billion to complete the transaction with $1.05 billion in Series C funding and $650 million of debt financing.

Metropolis plans to use the proceeds to fund the transaction, which is expected to close next year, while retaining capital on its balance sheet.

Source: Reuters

