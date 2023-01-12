Logo
Business

Logitech announces preliminary third quarter fiscal year 2023 results
Logitech announces preliminary third quarter fiscal year 2023 results

FILE PHOTO: Logitech keyboards and mouse are seen in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

12 Jan 2023 02:13PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 02:13PM)
ZURICH : Logitech announced on Thursday that its preliminary net sales for the third quarter are between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion, down 22 per cent compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The computer peripherals company said its preliminary third quarter GAAP operating income is between $171 million and $176 million, down just under 35 per cent.

Logitech adjusted its 2023 fiscal year outlook to between -15 per cent and -13 per cent sales growth, and between $550 million and $600 million in non-GAAP operating income.

The company had previously provided an outlook of between -8 per cent and -4 per cent sales growth, and between $650 million and $750 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Source: Reuters

