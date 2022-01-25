Logo
Logitech CEO expects semiconductor shortage to continue in 2022
Logitech CEO expects semiconductor shortage to continue in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Logitech speaker is placed on the laptop in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

25 Jan 2022 09:52PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 09:57PM)
ZURICH : Logitech International expects the global shortage of semiconductor chips to continue throughout 2022, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I think it is going to be around a while," Darrell said. "I don't think it (the shortage) will be as severe by the time we get to the end of this calendar year, but it's here."

Logitech, which makes keyboards, mice and webcams, would have had bigger sales during its third quarter if it had been able to get all the components it needed, he added, after the company reported its quarterly results.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

