Logitech CEO says global consumer confidence holding up

ZURICH : Logitech International expects consumer confidence to remain robust as the computer keyboard and mouse-maker heads into its pre-Christmas quarter, Chief Executive Hanneke Faber said on Tuesday.

"We are ready for the holidays, and we think the global consumer will show resilience," Faber told Reuters after Logitech posted its latest results.

"Markets should be up low single digits," she added, referring to Logitech's year as a whole, which runs to the end of March 2025.

Gaming products such as specialised keyboards, headsets and controllers were likely to be the stronger category for Logitech, she added, and would likely grow faster than items designed for work.

(This story has been corrected to say that Faber was referring to the outlook for the full year, not Q3, in paragraph 3)