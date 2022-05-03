Logo
Logitech CEO sees growth potential as people return to office
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

03 May 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 03 May 2022 09:30PM)
ZURICH : Logitech International's days of rapid growth are not over after the pandemic-driven surge ebbs and staff return to their offices after working from home, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Tuesday.

"We are focused on three categories - gaming, PC peripherals and video collaboration. These categories grew by 12 per cent last year on top of 74 per cent the year before," Darrell told Reuters in an interview after the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

Companies had continued to upgrade their video conferencing and other equipment ahead of staff returning, while workers were also buying new keyboards and mice to work from home, he said.

Source: Reuters

