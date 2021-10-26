Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Logitech quarterly sales rise on work-from-home boom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Logitech quarterly sales rise on work-from-home boom

Logitech quarterly sales rise on work-from-home boom

Logitech mouse is placed on the keyboard in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

26 Oct 2021 09:19AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2021 09:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Logitech International SA reported on Tuesday an increase in its sales in the second quarter as the computer peripherals maker continued to see a surge in demand for its products from stay-at-home workers.

The Swiss-American maker of keyboards, mice and headsets said its sales in the three-month period ended Sept. 30 increased 4per cent to US$1.31 billion, beating forecast of US$1.25 billion from a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Non-GAAP operating income, however, declined 40per cent to US$211 million during the quarter, the company said in a statement https://refini.tv/3mbs30S.

Logitech has been enjoying a boom during the coronavirus pandemic, as staff working from home bought more of its keyboards and mice, while its webcams were also increasingly used for remote meetings.

Players of games such as League of Legends, Fortnite and over multiplayer games have also been a driver of growth, purchasing headsets, and specially adapted keyboards and controllers.

The company on Tuesday maintained its annual outlook for the financial year through March 2022, and said it expects a full-year non-GAAP operating income of US$800 million to US$850 million.

"We are confirming our full-year outlook, despite unprecedented supply chain industry challenges," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a statement.

The company also forecast flat sales growth in constant currency, plus or minus 5per cent.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us