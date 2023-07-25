Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Logitech raises first-half sales forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Logitech raises first-half sales forecast

Logitech raises first-half sales forecast

Logitech logo is are seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Jul 2023 09:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Logitech International said on Tuesday it had raised its sales outlook for the first half of its 2024 financial year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.