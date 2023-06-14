Logo
Business

Logitech says CEO stepping down, to leave company
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

14 Jun 2023 05:06AM
Logitech SA said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer and President Bracken Darrell is resigning from his role effective immediately and will be leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Darrell, who assumed the role of Logitech's CEO in 2013, will remain with the company over the coming month to facilitate the transition while a search for a replacement is conducted, the statement said.

Meanwhile, board member Guy Getch will step in as interim CEO, the company said.

The leadership change comes after Logitech posted a 22 per cent drop in fourth-quarter sales in May, as a growing economic downturn continued to hinder the computer peripherals maker from maintaining pandemic-era growth.

"I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership," Darrell said, adding that he will remain a "customer, shareholder and fan" of the Swiss-American tech company.

Source: Reuters

