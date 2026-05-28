London reclaims top European tech spot from Paris, Dealroom says

LONDON, May 28 : London has reclaimed its position as Europe's leading technology centre, overtaking Paris thanks to increased investment in artificial intelligence and deep tech innovation, according to Dealroom's Global Tech Ecosystem Index 2026.

• London's return to the top was driven by stronger venture capital investment and continued "unicorn" creation. Last year, London tech companies raised $17.7 billion, whilst the city is home to 138 unicorns - startups valued above $1 billion - including Wayve, Granola, OLIX and ElevenLabs.

• London ranks fourth globally behind the Bay Area, New York and Boston.

• Yoram Wijngaarde, founder and CEO of Dealroom.co, said: "London reclaiming the top spot in Europe reflects the maturity and resilience of the UK's tech ecosystem. "The city continues to attract global investment while producing internationally significant companies across AI, fintech and life sciences."

• Paris and Stockholm are the other European centres in the global top 20, taking the eighth and 19th spots.

• Berlin ranks 22nd and Munich 24th, with the latter benefiting from growth in Europe's defence ecosystem, with companies such as Helsing and ARX Robotics raising $763 million.

• Dealroom.co, a global intelligence platform used by venture capitalists, companies and governments, uses a methodology focused on economic impact, including venture capital, enterprise value creation, unicorns, ecosystem momentum and links to universities to create the index.