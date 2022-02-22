Logo
London Stock Exchange to buy TORA for $325 million
London Stock Exchange to buy TORA for $325 million

FILE PHOTO: A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

22 Feb 2022 04:31PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 04:35PM)
London Stock Exchange Group agreed to buy cloud-based technology provider TORA for $325 million, the British stock exchange operator said on Tuesday, adding the rapidly growing digital assets class to its trading capabilities.

The potential acquisition of TORA, which supports customers trading multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and digital assets across global markets, is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

