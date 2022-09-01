Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lone Star disappointed in amount of award over dispute with South Korea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lone Star disappointed in amount of award over dispute with South Korea

Lone Star disappointed in amount of award over dispute with South Korea

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the main office of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) in Seoul January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

01 Sep 2022 07:35AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 07:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds said it was disappointed in the amount an international tribunal ordered South Korea to pay as damages over its sale of Korea Exchange Bank, according to a statement received on Thursday.

"We are disappointed in the amount of the award which fails to fully compensate Lone Star and its investors for losses," it said, without disclosing what it would do with the ruling by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Lone Star had sought payment of $4.68 billion in a claim it filed in November 2012, of which the World Bank Group organisation ordered the South Korean government in a ruling received on Wednesday to pay $216.5 million plus interest.

South Korea's justice minister said on Wednesday the ruling was unacceptable and that he would consider seeking the annulment of the order.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.