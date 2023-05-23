Logo
Business

Lordstown Motors announces reverse stock split
Lordstown Motors announces reverse stock split

FILE PHOTO: Lordstown Motors and Foxconn logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 May 2023 07:25PM
Electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors Corp said on Tuesday that it will effect a 1:15 reverse stock split on May 24.

Source: Reuters

