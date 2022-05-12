Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge

Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge
FILE PHOTO: Lordstown's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Lordstown Motors closes deal to sell assets to Foxconn, shares surge
FILE PHOTO: A Lordstown Motors beta version of its all electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is seen at the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
12 May 2022 05:57AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lordstown Motors Corp said it has completed a deal to sell certain assets to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, clinching funds essential for the production of its Endurance electric pickup truck.

The Ohio-based company's shares soared more than 14 per cent in extended trading on Wednesday.

The struggling EV maker last year entered the agreement with Foxconn for the sale of its Ohio facility for $230 million, excluding certain assets such as the hub motor assembly and battery pack lines.

On Wednesday, Lordstown said the deal close results in $260 million of proceeds to the company, including the reimbursement of certain operating and expansion costs.

The company said on Monday it needed $150 million in addition to the proceeds from the asset purchase deal to put its Endurance electric pickup truck into production.

Under the agreement, the two companies would create a joint venture to make future vehicles, with Lordstown owning a 45 per cent stake and Foxconn owning the rest.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us