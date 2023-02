PARIS : L'Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said on Friday that he saw a demand in rebound from China starting during the second quarter, adding there were no sign yet of any easing of demand in Europe.

On Thursday, the French cosmetics company posted 8.1 per cent sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.