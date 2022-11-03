Logo
L'Oréal denies report saying it suspended Twitter ad spending
FILE PHOTO: A logo of L'Oreal is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

03 Nov 2022 05:31AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 07:03AM)
(Reuters) -Cosmetics maker L'Oréal SA said it had not suspended advertising spending on Twitter, denying a Financial Times report from earlier on Wednesday that cited sources familiar with the matter.

"L'Oréal did not make any decision to suspend advertising spending on Twitter," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, top U.S. automaker General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company.

Musk said in an open letter to advertisers last week that he wanted Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform in the world."

Ad sales represented over 90 per cent of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter. At a presentation for advertisers in May, some ad agencies and brands were already skeptical about Twitter's future.

The beauty group is known for Maybelline mascara and Lancome skincare among other popular brands.

Source: Reuters

