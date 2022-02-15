Louis Vuitton to raise some prices due to rising costs

BEIJING : LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton says it will raise prices for some products globally on February 16 because of rising costs and inflation.

A spokesperson for the French luxury house in China told Reuters that the price adjustment would affect Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and be applied to leather goods, fashion accessories and perfume.

The decision takes into account changes in production costs, raw materials, transportation as well as inflation, the spokesperson said.

