Louis Vuitton to raise some prices due to rising costs
Louis Vuitton to raise some prices due to rising costs

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Louis Vuitton store at Miami Design District, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

15 Feb 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 06:19PM)
BEIJING : LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton says it will raise prices for some products globally on February 16 because of rising costs and inflation.

A spokesperson for the French luxury house in China told Reuters that the price adjustment would affect Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and be applied to leather goods, fashion accessories and perfume.

The decision takes into account changes in production costs, raw materials, transportation as well as inflation, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

