Love, Bonito bags US$50 million in funding, planning more stores in Singapore and global expansion

SINGAPORE: Homegrown fashion brand Love, Bonito said on Wednesday (Oct 27) that it had secured US$50 million (S$67 million) in funding as it plans to open more stores in Singapore and expand into other markets like the United States.

The Series C funding round was led by Primavera Capital Group, China’s second-largest private-equity firm which previously invested in Alibaba and ByteDance. Love, Bonito is the Chinese firm’s first Southeast Asian investment.

Japanese retail giant Adastria and venture capital firm Ondine Capital also participated in the funding round.

Love, Bonito, which first started in 2006 as a blogshop selling imported clothes, is now one of Singapore’s biggest female fashion labels. Since its rebranding in 2010 into a formal e-commerce platform, it has been designing and manufacturing its own clothing targeted at Asian women.

The brand made the surprising move to venture into brick-and-mortar retail in 2017 with the opening of its first physical store at Somerset. This has since grown to 16 stores across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia. It also ships to 20 countries worldwide.

Noting that it has been three years since the firm’s Series B financing where it raised US$13 million, Love, Bonito’s chief executive Dione Song said the latest funds will be used to “double down” on existing markets, as well as accelerate its global expansion into Hong Kong, Japan, Philippines and the United States.

In its home market Singapore, it continues to see “solid traction”.

“With this round of funding, we intend to enhance our customer experience, delight our community even further, expand as well in customer acquisition, category offerings and community outreach to increase our market share and market presence,” said Ms Song.

More physical stores are in the works as the brand still sees “a gap in the market”.

“Right now, we do not have a full footprint across all geographies. One part that we’re looking at would be the east of Singapore so you can take your guess around which malls we'll be looking into in the upcoming six to 12 months,” Ms Song said at a virtual press conference.