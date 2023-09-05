Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lower growth in China not affecting commodity prices 'that much,' Brazil's Campos Neto says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lower growth in China not affecting commodity prices 'that much,' Brazil's Campos Neto says

Lower growth in China not affecting commodity prices 'that much,' Brazil's Campos Neto says

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto during a session of the Brazilian Senate in Brasilia, Brazil February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 09:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRASILIA : Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that the slower growth seen in China is not affecting commodity prices "that much."

Speaking at an event hosted by the Julius Baer Group in Sao Paulo, he reiterated that the central bank was on the last leg of its fight against inflation, adding it is important to persevere so that it does not begin to climb again.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.