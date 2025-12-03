LSEG to integrate financial data into ChatGPT in AI push

Dec 3 : LSEG will integrate its financial data and analytics into ChatGPT and make OpenAI's enterprise tool available to its employees, it said on Wednesday, deepening its push to embed artificial intelligence across financial markets.

The data and analytics provider will grant ChatGPT users with LSEG credentials access to market data and news content from products like Workspace and Financial Analytics within the ChatGPT app, starting with a phased rollout from the week of December 8. The partnership extends LSEG's strategy to distribute its licensed data more widely through AI platforms, as financial services firms race to adopt generative AI tools that can quickly analyse vast amounts of market information and provide faster insights to traders and analysts. LSEG said its AI-ready content will be accessible through a Model Context Protocol connector, which serves as a universal adapter for AI models for seamless communication with diverse tools and data.

Reuters provides news for LSEG's Workspace product.