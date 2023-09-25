Logo
Business

LSEG's Refinitiv Eikon platform suffers outage in Europe
25 Sep 2023 07:12PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2023 07:31PM)
:Users of London Stock Exchange's Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon said on Monday they experienced brief outages across some countries in Europe.

LSEG said it was working to resolve the issue.

"At this time, the exact cause of the issue remains unknown. We are working diligently to identify the problem and resolve it as soon as possible," a Refinitiv customer support executive said in an email.

As of 1119 GMT live prices appeared to be updating and some Eikon users also said the service had resumed.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has been a shareholder in LSEG since 2021. LSEG also pays Reuters for news stories.

Source: Reuters

