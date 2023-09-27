Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lucid opens first international EV factory in Saudi Arabia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lucid opens first international EV factory in Saudi Arabia

Lucid opens first international EV factory in Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the wheel of a Lucid Air Dream Edition parked at the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

27 Sep 2023 10:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group said on Wednesday it had opened its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah city, under a deal designed to further the Middle Eastern country's electrification push.

Lucid announced plans for the Jeddah factory last year and said the kingdom had signed an agreement to buy up to 100,000 vehicles from the company over 10 years.

Saudi's sovereign wealth fund, Lucid's largest shareholder, has been tasked with driving the kingdom's ambitious plan to reduce reliance on oil revenue as it ventures into an EV industry dominated by countries like China and the United States.

In 2022, the kingdom launched its first EV brand Ceer and announced $6 billion in investments for a steel plate mill complex and an EV battery metals plant.

Industry leader Tesla is also reportedly in early discussions to set up a manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

Lucid's AMP-2 facility, located in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), will assemble the luxury electric sedan Lucid Air, with an initial capacity to produce 5,000 units a year.

The site will be scaled up to produce 155,000 units per annum in the future. Lucid's other manufacturing plant is in Arizona, United States.

Saudi's Public Investment Fund, which owns just over 60 per cent of the EV company, in May agreed to invest $1.8 billion as part of Lucid's private stock offering in May.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.