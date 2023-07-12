Logo
Lucid shares drop on flat second-quarter deliveries, production drop
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the wheel of a Lucid Air Dream Edition parked at the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

12 Jul 2023 09:12PM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 09:21PM)
:Lucid Group's electric-vehicle production dropped and its deliveries in the second quarter remained flat compared to the previous three months amid competition from Tesla, sending its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company, which has started shipping cars to Saudi Arabia, delivered 1,404 vehicles in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 1,406 deliveries in the first quarter.

It made 2,173 vehicles during the quarter compared with 2,314 units in the previous three months.

Lucid has been operating in a challenging environment as demand takes a hit from dour economic outlook and a price war sparked by Tesla in January.

Its Air luxury sedans start at $87,400 compared with Tesla's Model S cars that cost $88,490.

It has also been battling supply-chain issues as well as cash crunch at a time when borrowing costs are higher.

The company said it would report financial results for the second quarter on August 7, after markets close.

Source: Reuters

