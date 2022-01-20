Logo
Luckin Coffee plans to relist in US two years after accounting fraud - FT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China July 17, 2018. Picture taken July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

20 Jan 2022 01:04AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 12:59AM)
Luckin Coffee is looking to relist its shares in the United States nearly two years after an accounting scandal, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The company was delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange in June 2020 after the Chinese coffee chain fabricated more than $300 million of its sales.

Luckin Coffee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

