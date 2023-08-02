Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lumen Technologies shares slide after posting loss of nearly US$9 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lumen Technologies shares slide after posting loss of nearly US$9 billion

Lumen Technologies shares slide after posting loss of nearly US$9 billion

FILE PHOTO: A street sign marks Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

02 Aug 2023 05:44AM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 06:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lumen Technologies reported a massive quarterly net loss of US$8.74 billion on Tuesday, hurt by an impairment charge of nearly US$9 billion in the second quarter.

Shares of the Monroe, Louisiana-based company, which has lost more than 61 per cent of their value this year, dropped more than 8 per cent in trading after the bell.

The company, whose second-quarter loss was more than four times its US$2 billion market capitalization, recorded a steep fall from a profit of US$344 million a year ago.

Lumen said it recorded a non-cash impairment charge of US$8.8 billion in the quarter, triggered by a sustained decline in their share price and variance in the market valuation in the April-June period.

The telecommunication services company has been experiencing continued weakness along with massive debt, while a decline in traditional internet services has hurt its top-line growth.

The company said its long-term debt at the end of the second quarter was US$19.9 billion, down from US$20.42 billion, at the end of last year.

Lumen is undergoing a tedious digital transformation process as it tries to navigate digitizing its operations in an already inflation-hit and competitive economy.

It still has a long way to see satisfactory profitability as it faces stiff competition from wireless carrier.

Lumen also shuttered its non-value adding businesses, a move which while being positive to its long-term growth, is affecting its near-term results.

Revenue in the second quarter stood at US$3.66 billion, narrowly missing analysts' average estimate of US$3.67 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.