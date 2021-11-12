Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Luminar 3rd-quarter sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares slip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Luminar 3rd-quarter sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares slip

12 Nov 2021 05:44AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 05:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Luminar Technologies Inc on Thursday delivered third-quarter sales that were below Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down 2per cent in after-hours trading.

Luminar makes a lidar sensor that helps self-driving cars and driver-assistance systems gain a three-dimensional view of the road. It has a deal with Volvo to put its sensors on the road starting next year.

Sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 totaled US$8 million and adjusted losses were 10 cents per share. Analysts had expected sales of US$8.89 million and adjusted losses of 10 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Luminar said it was maintaining its full-year sales forecast of US$30 million to US$33 million. Analysts expect full-year sales of US$31.17 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us