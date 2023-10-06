Lundin in talks with Japanese trading houses to develop Argentina mine: CEO

TORONTO: Canadian-Swedish miner Lundin Mining is in talks with Japanese trading houses and large miners to offer a stake of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent in Argentina's Josemaria mine, incoming CEO Jack Lundin told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

In his first interview since being named as the CEO this week, Jack Lundin said the company is conducting risk analysis before finalizing strategic partners to help develop the Josemaria copper-gold mine. He said an announcement is expected next year. Jack Lundin starts his new role in January 2024.

The company has previously said it would cost about US$3.1 billion to develop the mine.