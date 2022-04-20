Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Luxury brand Hermes considers metaverse as means to communicate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Luxury brand Hermes considers metaverse as means to communicate

Luxury brand Hermes considers metaverse as means to communicate

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French luxury group Hermes is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

20 Apr 2022 06:19PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Hermes is considering using the metaverse for communications although the maker of Birkin bags and other luxury goods remains focused on craftsmanship, Executive Chairman Axel Dumas told shareholders on Wednesday.

"We are curious and interested" about the metaverse, he said, adding it could be a good communications tool.

At Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting, executives signalled plans to maintain a long-term view for production and other strategies, after family shareholders voted to block 54 per cent of Hermes capital, held by the holding company H51, until at least 2041.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us