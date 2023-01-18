Luxury group Richemont's sales miss forecasts after China sales plunge

ZURICH: Richemont reported higher quarterly sales on Wednesday (Jan 18) as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.

American tourists took advantage of the stronger dollar to buy their Cartier jewellery and Swiss watches outside the United States in the December quarter, leading to a sharp rise in sales in Europe and Japan.

But the mainland Chinese market - which accounts for about a fifth of the group's sales according to Zuercher Kantonalbank estimates - struggled as COVID-19 cases surged during the period, Richemont said.

Sales in mainland China fell 24 per cent in constant currency terms as customer traffic dwindled and staff were not available, leading to a reduction of boutique hours or temporary closures of sales points, the company said.

Overall, Richemont's sales rose 8 per cent to 5.4 billion euros (US$5.82 billion) in the three months to the end of December, up from 4.98 billion euros a year earlier.

The figure missed the 5.67 billion euros forecast by analysts. When currency movements were excluded, the company's sales increased by 5 per cent.

Investors reacted negatively to the sales update, with Richemont stock indicated 4.9 per cent lower in pre-market activity, though analysts said the weak performance in China was likely to be a temporary blip.

The COVID wave has peaked in major Chinese cities, leading to store reopenings, a rise in customer traffic and expectations of a strong rebound before the Lunar New Year holidays, a Richemont spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The impact from China is massive, but we see it as temporary," Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. "The catch-up from Chinese consumers will come as strong as sales decelerated in 3Q, as they were able to save money during the lockdowns."

In Japan, sales increased by 30 per cent during the quarter, aided by "solid" domestic sales and a gradual return of tourism. The lifting of COVID restrictions mid-October and a comparatively weaker yen also helped, Richemont said.

In Europe sales increased by 17 per cent helped by strong local demand and returning tourists, particularly from the Middle East and the United States.

However, the Asia-Pacific region saw overall sales fall by 7 per cent, the company said.